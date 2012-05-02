Longest NFL suspensions for on-field conduct

The NFL's longest suspensions for on-field conduct or gambling:
Life - Art Schlichter, Indianapolis, gambling, suspended for one year on June 1983. Was released following the 1985 season; pleaded guilty to an illegal gambling charge April 1, 1987. NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle did not reinstate him after Schlichter applied for permission to re-sign.
1 year - Paul Hornung, Green Bay, gambling, 1963 season.
1 year - Alex Karras, Detroit, gambling, 1963 season.
8 games - Mickey Loomis, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.
5 games - Albert Haynesworth, Tennessee, stomping, 2006 season.
3 games - Scott Fujita, Cleveland, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season.
1 game - Kenoy Kennedy, Denver, illegal hit, 2002 season.
1 game - Rodney Harrison, San Diego, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2002 season.