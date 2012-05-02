Longest NFL suspensions for on-field conduct

Published: May 02, 2012 at 08:29 AM

The NFL's longest suspensions for on-field conduct or gambling:

Life - Art Schlichter, Indianapolis, gambling, suspended for one year on June 1983. Was released following the 1985 season; pleaded guilty to an illegal gambling charge April 1, 1987. NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle did not reinstate him after Schlichter applied for permission to re-sign.

Indefinite - Gregg Williams, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

1 year - Sean Payton, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

1 year - Jonathan Vilma, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

1 year - Paul Hornung, Green Bay, gambling, 1963 season.

1 year - Alex Karras, Detroit, gambling, 1963 season.

8 games - Mickey Loomis, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

8 games - Anthony Hargrove, Green Bay, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season.

6 games - Joe Vitt, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

5 games - Albert Haynesworth, Tennessee, stomping, 2006 season.

4 games - Will Smith, New Orleans, bounties, 2012 season.

3 games - Scott Fujita, Cleveland, part of New Orleans bounties, 2012 season.

2 games - Ndamukong Suh, Detroit, stomping, 2011 season.

1 game - James Harrison, Pittsburgh, illegal hit, 2011 season.

1 game - Eric Smith, N.Y. Jets, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2008 season (plus $50,000 fine).

1 game - Kenoy Kennedy, Denver, illegal hit, 2002 season.

1 game - Rodney Harrison, San Diego, helmet-to-helmet hit, 2002 season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos GM George Paton backs Nathaniel Hackett, Russell Wilson after 2-5 start to 2022 season

The 2022 regular-season has not gone according to expectations in Denver, but Broncos GM George Paton told reporters Thursday that his support for HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson has not wavered.

news

Chiefs acquiring WR Kadarius Toney from Giants in trade

The Giants are trading wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Ravens knock off Bucs on Thursday night; win streaks end for Giants and Jets

Are Lamar Jackson's Ravens poised to deal Tom Brady and Co. another blow on Thursday night? Will four-game win streaks for the Giants and Jets both end on Sunday? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 8 game.

news

Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade will 'allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster'

Bears GM Ryan Poles spoke on why the team traded respected veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles, and how it will affect the Bears going forward.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE