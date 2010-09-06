Long wearing knee brace; status unknown for opener

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami DolphinsPro Bowl tackle Jake Long is wearing a left knee brace as the team begins its final week of preparation for the season opener at Buffalo.
Long stretched with the rest of the team at the start of practice Monday, but when drills began he went to the side and rode an exercise bicycle. Coach Tony Sparano has declined to comment on Long's status for Sunday's opener.
Linebacker Channing Crowder also rode a bike. He has been sidelined since Aug. 17 because of an unspecified injury.
Long, who has started every game in his first two NFL seasons, hurt his knee in the Dolphins' final preseason game Thursday at Dallas. Listed behind him on the depth chart is second-year pro Lydon Murtha.
