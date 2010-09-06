Long wearing knee brace; status unknown for opener

Published: Sep 06, 2010 at 07:09 AM

DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami DolphinsPro Bowl tackle Jake Long is wearing a left knee brace as the team begins its final week of preparation for the season opener at Buffalo.

Long stretched with the rest of the team at the start of practice Monday, but when drills began he went to the side and rode an exercise bicycle. Coach Tony Sparano has declined to comment on Long's status for Sunday's opener.

Linebacker Channing Crowder also rode a bike. He has been sidelined since Aug. 17 because of an unspecified injury.

Long, who has started every game in his first two NFL seasons, hurt his knee in the Dolphins' final preseason game Thursday at Dallas. Listed behind him on the depth chart is second-year pro Lydon Murtha.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC North fantasy preview (aka Follow a north star)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge and it's the beginning of Fantasy Week!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE