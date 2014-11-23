Long T.Y. Hilton touchdown sparks Colts to win over Jaguars

After giving up 244 yards rushing in last week's loss, Indy held Jacksonville (1-10) to 80 yards on 23 carries. Blake Bortles wound up 15 of 27 with 146 yards and one interception as the Jags produced only 194 yards, their second-lowest total of the season. And despite getting three turnovers, all the Jags could manage was a 28-yard field goal from Josh Scobee to cap a 2-yard drive following Luck's fumble at his own 12.