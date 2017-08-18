Long supports Malcolm Jenkins' protest during anthem

"For me, I felt like I've always tried to do things off the field that promote equality but this week I thought maybe a symbolic gesture might be what was poignant for me personally," Long said. "And I approached Malcolm and said I don't want to step on your toes but I'm here to support you and you being a black male in America, I can never imagine what that feels like in the face of this stuff but I'm here as your ally and I'm here to support you."