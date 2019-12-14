Long overdue, Bills ready for Sunday night return

Quarterback Josh Allen and a tenacious defense lead the Bills, currently the No. 5 seed in the AFC, can clinch a postseason berth should they win their long-awaited return to Sunday Night Football and claim a victory over the Steelers for the first in an even longer time.
"I don't know if we ever really thought about that at all and obviously, we're playing well so the NFL wants to showcase premier teams and it's cool to be in that position [on Sunday night]," Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander said, via the team website. "But now we have to continue to earn the right to be put on TV and obviously it's a big chance for us to showcase ourselves again and ultimately earn a playoff berth."
As the AFC wild-card frontrunners face off, there's the additional storyline of the Edmunds brothers reuniting.
With running back Trey Edmunds and safety Terrell Edmunds on the Steelers roster, they'll compete against brother and Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. It will be the first known NFL game in 92 years with three brothers in the same game, as the last time was believed to have taken place in 1927 when Joe, Cobb and Bill Rooney played for the Duluth Eskimos.
"This is great," Tremaine Edmunds said. "It's kind of hard for me to really put it into words because it's been a lifelong dream to be at this stage. Just for my brothers what more can you ask for, what more for a family. We're really excited about going out there and showing our talents. I wish them nothing but luck, but I know we're all going to be competitive out there."
Indeed, there's a lot going on with the Bills as they head into a long overdue Sunday night showing.