Long: Nagy letting Mitch Trubisky 'fly his freak flag'

"For the first time in my career I feel like we really have a shot to make a run at things," Long said entering his sixth NFL season. "All you can do is take it one day at a time. We're really lucky to have a guy like Mitch Trubisky there, the offensive captain, and somebody the entire team looks up to and has faith in. The addition of Matt Nagy and his offensive prowess is going to be really huge for us. [General manager] Ryan Pace has done a great job bringing guys in. And, obviously, Vic Fangio, being able to retain him on the defensive side of the ball, has been great for us."