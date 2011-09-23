Lombardi, Mariucci look for first wins in GameDay League

It's a matchup of greats from "The U" as Warren Sapp the Champ takes on Michael Irvin's Play Makers. Through the first two weeks, Sapp's team looks as well-rounded as any in the league and he should show it again this week. That confidence has him dismissing his opponent, saying "I'm playing the blind this week. C'mon, son!" Irvin's squad is no slouch though, and if Chris Johnson rounds into shape, he could hand the champ his first loss.