Lombardi, Mariucci look for first wins in GameDay League

Week 3, when we start to see separation in many fantasy leagues. It's no different in the NFL GameDay Morning League. This week, four teams have a chance at 3-0 and the inside track to the postseason while four more are staring at 0-3 and fantasy irrelevance.
Rich Eisen and the Kukars took a tough loss after getting zeroes from Antonio Gates and Plaxico Burress. This week, he'll lean on his running back duo of Ahmad Bradshaw and Tim Hightower to get him back in the win column. The same can be said of Kurt Warner, whose Krew needs Shonn Greene to step up to avoid an 0-3 start.
Predicted outcome: Throw the celebration flag, Bernie gets a big win.
The winner of the Atlanta-Tampa Bay game could go a long way toward determining who wins this fantasy matchup. Faulk's depth could come into play, though, with LeSean McCoy, Brandon Marshall and Mike Wallace all with favorable matchups. If Rashard Mendenhall plays big, Dales could hang around in this one.
Predicted outcome: Faulk continues to be heroic on his way to 3-0.
Alex Flanagan's squad has been as the team name suggests -- Flantastic. This week, however, the matchups aren't in her favor and with Mario Manningham's concussion and Jerome Simpson's legal troubles, her WR position is thin. The neon lights haven't been bright for Broadway, but with beneficial matchps and a recent trade, Lombardi could finally get off the schneid.
Predicted outcome: Lombardi's new additions get him his first win of the year.
Michael Fabiano and his Stallions caused a stir by trading James Starks, Ryan Grant and Steve Smith for Dwayne Bowe and Maurice Jones-Drew. Both of those players are in his lineup, but only one can be expected to do big things. Meanwhile, Elliot Harrison's Smashiitis crew is poised for a big week -- if the Cowboys can protect Tony Romo's ribs. Fabiano doesn't seem worried, saying he'll "treat Plantar Smashiitis like Rocky Balboa treated Ivan Drago in Rocky IV."
Predicted outcome: With consistency from top to bottom, Plantar Smashiitis stays perfect.
It's a matchup of greats from "The U" as Warren Sapp the Champ takes on Michael Irvin's Play Makers. Through the first two weeks, Sapp's team looks as well-rounded as any in the league and he should show it again this week. That confidence has him dismissing his opponent, saying "I'm playing the blind this week. C'mon, son!" Irvin's squad is no slouch though, and if Chris Johnson rounds into shape, he could hand the champ his first loss.
Predicted outcome: In the battle of former 'Canes, Fighting 99 Champ squeaks out a win.
You get the feeling that Jason La Canfora's Reducers are on the verge of a win. It probably won't be this week, though. Steve Mariucci's Militia is loaded with favorable matchups and he could end up as the high-scorer of the week. La Canfora is understandably frustrated, saying "my team stinks. I stink. At least I know an Italian will win a game this week. That's a good start."
Predicted outcome: The misery continues for the Reducers as the Militia marches to its first win.
