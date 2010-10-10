Logan ties Lions record with 105-yard kick return vs. Rams

DETROIT -- Stefan Logan tied the Lions' record for longest touchdown with a 105-yard kickoff return against the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.
Logan's return put the Lions ahead 10-3 in the second quarter and equaled the franchise mark set by Terry Fair in 1998 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also on a kickoff return.
Logan paused briefly before bringing the ball out of the end zone. He appeared to almost be out of running room near his own 30-yard line, but he was able to find an opening and break free toward the right sideline.
The return was significantly longer than Detroit's last kickoff return for a touchdown, a 41-yarder by Casey FitzSimmons on an onside kick in 2007.
