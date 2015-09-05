Around the NFL

Logan Thomas released by Arizona Cardinals

Published: Sep 05, 2015 at 12:47 PM

The Arizona Cardinals have run out of patience in Logan Thomas.

Thomas was one of the 19 players released by the Cardinals on Saturday as the team cut down its roster to 53 players ahead of Week 1. That decision comes one day after the Cardinals acquired Matt Barkley in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Thomas' release speaks to the frustration the organization had for a player high on talent but unable to make tangible progress on the field. The Cardinals selected Thomas with the 119th overall pick in the 2014 draft and had hoped the talented 6-foot-6, 248-pound Virginia Tech product could develop into an NFL quarterback.

When Palmer and Drew Stanton both sustained knee injuries late last season, the Cardinals briefly planned to start Thomas in a Week 17 game against the 49ers before having a change of heart. Arizona stuck with Ryan Lindley and watched its season crumble, accordingly.

Arians later remarked that he didn't start Thomas because he was protecting the young quarterback from failure that could leave "scars (that) never go away." Saturday's move tells us that Arians believes Thomas remains a long way off from a finished product.

Thomas does get to take some good tape with him out the door. In the preseason finale, he completed 9 of 10 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, including a beautifully thrown 59-yard scoring pass to wide receiver J.J. Nelson. Thomas is too talented not to get a look from another team.

In other cuts news, the Cardinals parted ways with defensive end Matt Shaughnessy, a solid run-stuffer who was entering the final year of a two-year contract. Shaughnessy cashed in on a $500,000 roster bonus in March, making the move a bit of a surprise.

UPDATE: Thomas was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

