Thursday, May 14, 2020 07:22 AM

Logan Ryan: Jets 'make sense,' but I'm 'completely open for business'

Nick Shook

Logan Ryan remains a free agent (and a hot topic on this website), and with at least one team interested in him, it sounds as if he could soon be employed again.

Or he could wait for the ideal combination of fit and finances.

The Jets are interested in Ryan, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday, and a Thursday appearance on Good Morning Football signaled Ryan might be ready to announce something. All we learned was Ryan is still open to offers from everyone not located in Nashville.

"The Jets, it makes a lot of sense. I'm from the area, I went to Rutgers, 20 minutes from there," Ryan explained when asked about a potential pairing with Gang Green. "So I'm familiar with New Jersey, I'm blue-collar, that's how I grew up. I came out of Rutgers in the third round to New England and had to do my job and I continue to do that. That would make sense for sure.

"But like I said, I'm trying to what's best for my family and everything like that. Obviously, there's a lot of rumors out there. I can't confirm any of it because I'm obviously still not signed yet. We'll see. I obviously want to get a deal done whenever, and I'm open to it. So we'll what happens there. But I'm also open to pretty much 30 other franchises, except the Titans. I'm completely open for business."

Ryan said recently he'd accept a one-year deal making the same $10 million he was earning on average in his three-year contract with the Titans, which expired after the 2019 season. At 29, Ryan is coming off a strong season and understandably wants to be compensated accordingly, or at least be afforded the opportunity to prove he is worth it after 2020. He's made the media rounds to explain his stance in the last week, so perhaps we're mere days from seeing legitimate movement on his status.

For now, though, Ryan remains a free agent who's ready to listen to pitches from 31 NFL teams.

