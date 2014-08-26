Logan Mankins trade could reward Bucs RBs

Going the other way is Tim Wright, who had a few nice fantasy weeks in 2013 but wasn't going to beat out rookie Austin Seferian-Jenkins for playing time in Tampa. The Patriots aren't likely to use a lot of two-tight end sets in their offense, which means Wright could be used as insurance for Rob Gronkowski. It does stand as another reason to be concerned about Gronk's status, which remains unsettled for Week 1. But before you assume Wright can just slide in to Gronk's spot in the event of an injury, let Around the NFL's Chris Wesseling hit you with a dose of reality.