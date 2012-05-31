Lofton says a gut feeling brought him to Saints

Notes: With Drew Brees in a contract holdout, the Saints have used only two quarterbacks - Chase Daniel and Sean Canfield - during offseason practices. However, Vitt said the Saints probably would bring in at least one more quarterback for next week's minicamp, which runs next Tuesday through Thursday. ... Right guard Jahri Evans, who had arthroscopic surgery that he described as "maintenance" on his left knee after the Pro Bowl last February, practiced fully for the first time since the procedure. ... Left tackle Jermon Bushrod, who has been nursing a sore shoulder, also has returned to practice on a limited basis.