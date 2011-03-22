Lockout shouldn't affect stadium prospects, Vikings' Wilf says

Published: Mar 22, 2011 at 04:29 AM

Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf is optimistic that the NFL lockout won't hamper his team's push for a new stadium, Star Tribune reported Monday night.

Wilf spoke publicly Monday for the first time since Jan. 3, when the team promoted Leslie Frazier from interim coach.

"We're working very hard with everybody in Minnesota (at the Capitol) to get the stadium thing worked through," Wilf said. "We realize that it's an important asset to the community and that it's to everyone's interest to making sure that we get a stadium that would serve not just football but all the other events the Metrodome served proudly for the last 30 years.

"We're working hard to get that done, and I'm optimistic that it will get done."

The Vikings, whose lease at the Metrodome expires after the 2011 season, have wanted a new stadium for years because their revenue is among the lowest in the NFL. The team had to play its final two home games at alternate venues after the Metrodome's roof collapsed Dec. 12 in a blizzard. Repairs on the roof began last week.

At least four potential sites have emerged for a new stadium, and Wilf said not having settled on one yet shouldn't prevent a bill from being introduced in the Minnesota legislature this week.

"I think they can work concurrently," Wilf said. "I think that we all know what has to get done for a stadium to get done. (We) would have to work together with a site, and we want to make sure that both the site and the commitment from a partner, whoever that might be, works together so that we can accomplish this goal."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Unos Broncos no tan broncos y toda la semana 3 en #4DownsConViruega

En la NFL cualquier cosa puede pasar cada semana: Lamar Jackson en modo MVP, los Broncos ganando 11-10 y Cooper Rush invicto al frente de los Cowboys.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (back) planning to play Thursday vs. Bengals

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he's preparing to play the Bengals despite dealing with a back injury that hampered him in the Dolphins' victory over Buffalo on Sunday.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: What does it take to step into the starting role as a QB2?

In the first month of the 2022 NFL season, backup quarterbacks have played a prominent role. So, what's it like to suddenly take the QB1 reins? David Carr shares his insight. Plus, there's a new face in the top five of Carr's Offensive Player Rankings.

news

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE