Locker set to join Titans teammates for workouts next week

Titans rookie quarterback Jake Lockertold The Tennessean on Wednesday that he plans to start working out with his teammates next week in Nashville.
Locker, the No. 8 overall pick in last month's draft, received the Titans' playbook during the small window when the lockout was lifted April 29. Locker told the newspaper earlier this month that he has been working out in California and Washington.
"My plan is to stay in shape and keep my arm in shape so when we do finally have team workouts I won't be coming in out of shape trying to catch up," Locker said. "I want to hit the ground running and be ready to go."
He'll have his chance next week, when he'll join about 12 teammates who have been gathering at Father Ryan High School and other locations around Nashville.
"It would be nice to get to know them and spend time with them, get comfortable and familiar with them and start that whole bonding process," Locker said.