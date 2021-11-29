Locker room Lenny: RB Fournette fires up Bucs with halftime speech to spur comeback win vs. Colts

"He definitely said some stuff that got us going," linebacker Shaquil Barrett said. "He said we were a special group -- that's one of the reasons he came back. And we know we can play [like] a special group. We've just gotta show it. Show it and play out. ...

"He spoke at halftime, got us going, then came out there and backed it up with all the stuff he was talking about. I'm just appreciative of him doing what he did at the end of the game to seal it for us -- during the whole game because he was playing good the whole game, making plays the whole game, and that was the difference in the game for us."

Added tight end Rob Gronkowski﻿: "It was excellent. It got everyone fired up. He went out there and he backed it up too, and it just shows just how much we respect Lenny.

"I felt like we were flat in the first half. The energy wasn't there. The second half, we just went out there and played as a team -- offensively, defensively -- the defense was creating turnovers, we were scoring, Lenny was just running the ball amazing, and we just stuck together too. And to have a win on the road like that -- that was a playoff-caliber win."