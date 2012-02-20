Lloyd reiterates desire to reunite with Patriots OC McDaniels

Brandon Lloyd is open to returning to the St. Louis Rams next season, but certainly isn't turning his back on the possibility of joining the New England Patriots, either.
Lloyd's quest to reunite with Josh McDaniels for a second time took another turn Monday, when the Pro Bowl receiver expressed his desire to play for the coach under whom he enjoyed the best season of his career.
"I find that very interesting. I would like to entertain that and see where that goes. I've made no bones about that," Lloyd said Monday on ProFootballTalk.com's "PFT Live". "I've been very successful in Josh's offense. I admire Tom Brady. I admire what that organization has done. I admire that organization and how they run things over there. I'd definitely be interested in hearing how I could possibly fit into that equation."
Lloyd, who posted career numbers playing for McDaniels in Denver in 2010, was traded midway through last season to the Rams, where McDaniels was offensive coordinator. McDaniels now holds the same position in New England.
Lloyd's agent, Tom Condon, told the Boston Herald last week that he'd be willing to work toward a deal with the Patriots despite his past history with the franchise.
"(Lloyd would) like to be with Josh," Condon said. "He'd also like to get paid. I think he'll be a player teams will be interested in."
Lloyd had 77 receptions for 1,448 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2010, all career highs, when McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos. He had 51 receptions for 683 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games after teaming up with McDaniels in St. Louis this past season.
Lloyd told "PFT Live" that the Rams do have a chance to re-sign him this offseason, and he wouldn't object if they used their franchise tag to retain him.
"A pay raise is always welcomed," Lloyd said.