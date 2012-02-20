Lloyd reiterates desire to reunite with Patriots OC McDaniels

"I find that very interesting. I would like to entertain that and see where that goes. I've made no bones about that," Lloyd said Monday on ProFootballTalk.com's "PFT Live". "I've been very successful in Josh's offense. I admire Tom Brady. I admire what that organization has done. I admire that organization and how they run things over there. I'd definitely be interested in hearing how I could possibly fit into that equation."