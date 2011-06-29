Live and learn: Texans' Jackson moving on from bad publicity

Published: Jun 29, 2011 at 05:14 AM

Texans cornerback Kareem Jacksontold the Houston Chronicle in a story published Tuesday that he has learned from his off-the-field fumbles this offseason.

Jackson, who started all 16 regular-season games as a rookie in 2010, made his comments at the Texans' second player-directed minicamp in Houston. He made headlines early in the offseason for sending out photos of a cockfight while on vacation in the Dominican Republic via his Twitter account. He also was one of six players pictured in their NFL uniforms in a flyer to promote an adult-themed convention.

"I'm man enough to say I made some bad decisions," Jackson told the Chronicle. "(One) wasn't my fault. I can admit when I'm wrong. At the same time, I'm able to accept (responsibility) and learn from it."

Jackson and the other players have said they didn't grant promoters permission to use their name for a launch party in Miami or their photos to promote Exxxotica Expo 2011 in suburban Chicago.

"You learn from it and move on," Jackson said. "You come to a crossroads in your life, and you have to keep working. I work hard every day. I'm not going to let that stop me from coming out here and doing what I do."

Jackson was glad to be back on the field with his Texans teammates.

"I think you get a lot out of this (unofficial minicamp)," he said. "You see your teammates. I haven't seen these guys in a while. You see the smiles on their faces. You have fun and do what you do best. I'm going to keep working hard and having fun."

