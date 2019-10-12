Around the NFL

Little-used WR Ryan Switzer is Steelers' emergency QB

Published: Oct 12, 2019 at 07:53 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Ready or not, Devlin Hodges is taking over as the Steelers starting quarterback.

Following a season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger and the subsequent Week 5 loss of a concussed Mason Rudolph, the undrafted rookie out of Samford is stepping in and looking to step up.

However, with the way things have gone for those under center in Pittsburgh, what happens if Hodges finds a similar unfortunate fate?

Well, Paxton Lynch has been promoted from the practice squad and then, in the case of an emergency, the Steelers will break the glass and turn to receiver/special teamer Ryan Switzer.

"No. 10 always handles that," Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said via Triblive.com's Kevin Gorman. "He always takes snaps before the game. He'll always have the extra wristband off to the side, that type of thing. He might not be able to do as much. There may be a lot on that wrist band that is never called, but there is a lot that you still could do."

Thus, in the case of an emergency, the guy taking snaps would be the same player who's tallied just two offensive snaps over the last three games. At one point during the preseason, Switzer looked in line to be a contributor in the Steelers receiving corps, but he's tallied just seven catches for 29 yards in five games, six of those catches and all of those yards coming in Week 1.

"I think I got volunteered by Randy himself," said Switzer, perhaps the finest symbol of how shallow the Steelers are on the depth chart at QB. "He said, 'You're the emergency QB.' There was no, can you? It was just, you are."

It's hard to image the Steelers' worsening signal-calling situation getting that bad that Switzer would be called on to take on the role, but as he's been relegated to special teams for the most part, he's open to anything.

"I would like to get on the field wherever I can fit in," said Switzer, who's never thrown an NFL pass and threw five in college. "I'd like to be out there. I get in where I can fit in, as many ways as I can help the team."

Perhaps rivaled only by the Jets, the Steelers have been harshly plagued by injuries at quarterback, so, of course anything can happen and Switzer playing quarterback would fall firmly into the anything-can-happen category.

For now, the underdog story of Hodges will begin Sunday night against the Chargers.

Thereafter, it would be Lynch's latest attempt of making good on first-round potential long forgotten.

Only after that would Switzer take on the task in the most unbelievable of storylines.

"We don't want anyone to get hurt," he said. "That's the worst-case scenario type of situation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on what makes Bills DE Von Miller special: 'Some guys are aliens visiting from another planet'

When asked Tuesday what it was about Buffalo edge Von Miller that allowed him to thrive despite age and past injuries, Steelers HC Mike Tomlin smiled before complimenting the intergalactic talent.

news

Ex-Packers, Giants ILB Blake Martinez signing with Raiders

The Raiders are signing former Green Bay Packers and New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez to a one-year deal.

news

Cardinals waive WR Andy Isabella after three-plus underwhelming seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are releasing former second-round pick wide receiver Andy Isabella after four seasons.

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) says he's 'super confident' he'll play Thursday vs. Colts

Despite being limited with a shoulder injury, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to play Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to speak with reps from NFL-NFLPA joint concussion investigation on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will speak with representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday as part of the joint investigation into his Sept. 25 concussion evaluation, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Steelers' Mike Tomlin names rookie QB Kenny Pickett as starter ahead of Bills matchup

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin officially named rookie Kenny Pickett as the team's starting quarterback ahead of Week 5's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Broncos LB Randy Gregory will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday due to a knee injury.

news

Jerry Jones asked if Dak Prescott (thumb) can grip a football yet: 'No, not well enough to play'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday said that Dak Prescott is unable to grip a football well enough to play, but the QB will get a clearer picture after a check-up with doctors.

news

Falcons RT McGary on 25 second-half run plays vs. Browns: 'That was a couple years' worth of Christmas'

Atlanta gashed the Browns through its running attack in the second half, which featured a scoring drive that had 14 straight run plays. Falcons RT Kaleb McGary expressed how much the offensive line appreciated the strategy.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson on QB Trevor Lawrence's five-turnover game: 'Let's hope it's a blip'

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over five times in Sunday's loss to the Eagles, but coach Doug Pederson hopes that is just

news

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett expects Melvin Gordon 'to step up' with Javonte Williams out

On Monday, following confirmation of Williams' devastating knee injury, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the team still has confidence that Gordon can be a playmaker in the Broncos' offense.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE