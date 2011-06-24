'Little' parking issue: Browns rookie ticketed 93 times at UNC

The University of North Carolina has identified eight players, including Little, who accumulated 317 parking tickets, which were uncovered in documents requested by media outlets covering the ongoing NCAA probe of the school's football program.
The latest release showed Little racked up 93 of those tickets on multiple vehicles with nine different license plates.
Little was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He was suspended for his senior year at North Carolina because of NCAA benefits violations.
The school released a chart Friday that links players' names to their license plate numbers on vehicles that included a Land Rover, BMW and an Acura.
A week ago, the school released records that showed some players combined for 395 citations totaling more than $13,000 between March 2007 and August 2010.
Three other NFL rookies were named in the documents: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Bruce Carter, St. Louis Rams defensive lineman Robert Quinn and Buffalo Bills running back Johnny White. The other players identified were defensive backs Charles Brown, Kendrick Burney and Deunta Williams, and running back Ryan Houston.
The names of those whose cars received the other 78 citations weren't identified by the school.
The citations ranged in penalty from $5 for improperly displaying a parking permit to $250 for parking in a fire lane or handicapped space, and the total amount of those 395 tickets was $13,185.
The school said last week that of the 395 tickets, 30 remained unpaid. School spokesman Mike McFarland said Friday that he didn't have any updated figures.
The school has said players don't receive special treatment when it comes to parking and that they're expected to pay parking fines like any other student.
Little, who was declared "permanently ineligible" by the NCAA in October, received 43 tickets on a gray Nissan car and 38 on a gray Dodge. He also was listed as being responsible for a green BMW (seven tickets), a black Acura (four) and a black Honda (one).
Houston's black Land Rover was ticketed 63 times. Quinn received a total of 53 tickets on a blue Dodge and a red Ford. Brown's purple Chevrolet received 38 citations, and vehicles linked to Williams, White and Burney each were cited 20 total times. Ten tickets were listed for Carter's red Dodge.
Last week's release came after the North Carolina Court of Appeals denied the school's request to delay the release of those records pending an appeal, and included citations for 11 players requested by media. That ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by several news outlets, including The Associated Press.
The school said not all of those 11 players had received tickets.
Earlier this week, North Carolina received a notice of allegations from the NCAA outlining numerous "potential major violations" in the football program, including unethical conduct by a former assistant coach as well as failure to adequately monitor the conduct of a former and current players.
The NCAA has informed the school that it plans to complete its investigation this month. In all, 14 players missed at least one game this season because of the probe, with seven being ruled out for the entire year. An eighth was cleared to return at midseason but decided to redshirt.
