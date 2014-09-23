Little Mighty Mites crash into banner

The tiny tots from the Mighty Mites football team in Wallkill, New York hit a steel curtain. Actually, it was a vinyl banner.
After a 24-0 victory, the pint-sized team of six and seven-year-olds decided to celebrate by running through a banner just like their high school brethern. However, the sign held by two pieces of velcro, proved to be too strong. The kids crashed into it like zombies in World War Z as mothers and little cheerleaders watch.
Yet, the ragtag rugrats rose from their fall and marched on. A lesson a few NFL teams could learn. Check out the hilarious clip.