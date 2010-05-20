Little leverage: Texans' Johnson shouldn't expect contract makeover

The reality for Johnson is that he willingly signed his current deal for eight years and $60 million with $15 million guaranteed. It wasn't a slotted, rookie contract born more out of where he was selected than how he had actually performed. No, this was his deal -- the caveat being that it might be wise to use a more seasoned agent -- and for the first three years of the contract his average yearly compensation was more than $7 million, which put him among the top three in the NFL at his position.