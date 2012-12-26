Little at stake, but could be thrills a plenty in dome

Why this game is intriguing: Another one with nothing at stake (catching the trend down the end of this list?). But the actual on-field product figures to be action-packed. Cam Newton and Drew Brees will come out firing, and there might be an aerial assault like we rarely get to see. The red-hot Saints will be trying to finish off a disappointing season on the right foot, before heading into the offseason to try to retain their coach, Sean Payton. As for the Panthers, coach Ron Rivera's seat gets cooler and cooler, thanks in part to Cam Newton's re-emergence and three straight wins. Can they make it four?
Published: Dec 26, 2012 at 05:15 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
