Lions WR Roy Williams goes to injured reserve with knee injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions put wide receiver Roy Williams on injured reserve on Wednesday with a right knee injury, ending his season with two games left.

After he was injured earlier this month against Minnesota, Williams said he hoped to play in the regular-season finale at Green Bay. He had 63 receptions for 836 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this season.

In four NFL seasons, the first-round pick has 244 catches for 3,650 yards and 28 scores.

The Lions signed rookie linebacker Buster Davis to take Williams' spot on the roster. The former Florida State standout was cut by the Arizona Cardinals just before the season despite being drafted in the third round and getting a $610,000 signing bonus as part of a three-year, $1.7 million contract.

They also added defensive end Claude Harriott to the practice squad after releasing him at the end of the preseason. Harriott was on Kansas City's practice squad earlier this year.

Detroit (6-8) hosts the Chiefs (4-10) on Sunday in its home finale.

If the Lions lose to Kansas City and at Green Bay, they will be the first team in NFL history to start 6-2 and finish 6-10.

If they win one game, the second-half collapse will compare to the 1984 New York Jets, '86 Dallas Cowboys and '94 Philadelphia Eagles. Those three teams had six wins at the midway mark, then only won one more game.

