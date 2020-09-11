Around the NFL

Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Bears

Published: Sep 11, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions will likely be without top target Kenny Golladay in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions officially listed the receiver as doubtful after sitting out practices the past two days with a hamstring injury.

Golladay's likely absence is a big blow to Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Lions offense as they take on division rival Chicago. The fourth-year receiver is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and led the NFL with 11 TD catches last year.

Golladay was poised to hit it big if Stafford stayed fully healthy. A contract year for the former third-round pick, however, is off to an inauspicious start due to a hamstring injury.

If the 26-year-old does miss Sunday's tilt, expect more snaps for speedster Marvin Hall and rookie Quintez Cephus alongside starters Marvin Jones and slot receiver Danny Amendola. Tight end T.J. Hockenson will also probably see an uptick in targets sans Golladay.

Related Content

Falcons name late civil rights icon John Lewis honorary captain for Week 1
news

Falcons name late civil rights icon John Lewis honorary captain for Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons will name the late activist and former Congressman John Lewis as an honorary captain for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Dan Quinn announced Friday.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski calls a play during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Kevin Stefanski announces he will call plays for Browns

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski finally announced that he will call plays for the the offense.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs a route against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans (hamstring) 'probably' a game-time decision vs. Saints

The status of Mike Evans for Sunday's star-studded Buccaneers-Saints bout could come down to the wire. Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Evans is likely a game-time decision for the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff due to a hamstring injury. 
Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' season-opening game
news

Family of George Floyd to attend Vikings' season-opening game

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that the family of George Floyd will be present at U.S. Bank Stadium for the team's regular-season opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) drops into coverage during] Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs hope to know soon whether cornerback Bashaud Breeland will be suspended to start the season, but they are confident they'll be fine either way with Ward. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will undergo surgery on his broken hand, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore at the bench area during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Patriots give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5M raise for 2020

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is getting a pay raise for 2020. Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots agreed to give CB Stephon Gilmore a $5 million raise for this year, bumping his 2020 salary from $10.5 million to $15.5 million.
The ceremonial 9-11 flag is displayed during the national anthem before an NFL football game of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants, Monday, October 25, 2010 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

NFL community pays tribute to 9/11 on social media

America will never forget. On the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, NFL teams paid their respects on social media. Here's a roundup of their tributes.
Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space
news

Cowboys signing DeMarcus Lawrence to voidable extension, clearing $12M in cap space

The Cowboys are signing DeMarcus Lawrence to a one-year voidable extension to create more salary-cap space, Tom Pelissero reports.
Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl
news

Larry Fitzgerald will retire if Cardinals win Super Bowl

Over the past several, the questions about retirement have swirled around future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one surefire way to know whether Fitz will retire? The Cards winning the Super Bowl. 
Bill O'Brien: Texans have 'a lot of things to fix' after loss to Chiefs
news

Bill O'Brien: Texans have 'a lot of things to fix' after loss to Chiefs

More than perhaps any other year, the 2020 season will be a work in progress. For the Houston Texans, Thursday night's 34-20 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was a wakeup call.

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 
news

Andy Reid: Fogged-up face shield was 'brutal' in season opener 

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have been victorious in Thursday's season opener, but his struggles with his face shield were a different story.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL