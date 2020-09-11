Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) doubtful to play vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions will likely be without top target Kenny Golladay in Sunday's season opener against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions officially listed the receiver as doubtful after sitting out practices the past two days with a hamstring injury.

Golladay's likely absence is a big blow to Matthew Stafford and the rest of the Lions offense as they take on division rival Chicago. The fourth-year receiver is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and led the NFL with 11 TD catches last year.

Golladay was poised to hit it big if Stafford stayed fully healthy. A contract year for the former third-round pick, however, is off to an inauspicious start due to a hamstring injury.