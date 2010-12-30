Lions WR Johnson a game-time decision; Hill, Best ready

For a change, the Detroit Lions actually know who their starting quarterback will be as they prepare for an opponent, MLive.com reported. What's now in question is whether or not they'll have their best offensive threat, wide receiver Calvin Johnson, for Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Wednesday that Shaun Hill, who like Matthew Stafford before him and Drew Stanton after him, has struggled with injuries this season but is healthy enough to start at quarterback.
Johnson's ankle injury, which he sustained during last Sunday's road victory over the Miami Dolphins, is severe enough though that he likely won't practice all week and will be a game-time decision.
"We'll see. He's in a situation where he doesn't need to practice to be able to play, but hopefully we can get him on the practice field and get him going," Schwartz said. "If he's ready on Sunday, he'll play."
Not having Johnson changes the complexion of Detroit's offense, said Hill, himself overcoming the effects of a broken finger on his right, throwing hand.
"He's obviously a big weapon for us and he's a guy we try to get the ball to as often as possible," Hill said. "He creates mismatches for us and, not only that ... he always takes an extra defender with him wherever he goes, and that opens up other people. If we have to go into this without him, it'll be more difficult for sure. But hopefully he'll be ready."
Hill and the Lions should have rookie running back Jahvid Best, who has been hampered by a turf toe injury much of the season, closer to full strength.
"The guy's never complained about anything, and he obviously didn't feel his best or was able to put his best on the field for a lot of weeks," Hill said. "But he never made excuses about it. It would be great to see him get back to as close to full speed as possible so he can show people what he's got."
The Lions also could be without two more defensive starters -- cornerback Chris Houston (shoulder) and linebacker Landon Johnson (concussion) -- neither of whom practiced Wednesday.