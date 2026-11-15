Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown put on a show for his 'home fans' in Germany

MUNICH -- Perhaps we should've seen this coming when his pregame attire of choice was lederhosen.

Maybe it was inevitable when the Detroit Lions were granted international market rights in Germany, or when this game was first announced back in February.

No matter when you knew, you knew it was coming. A game for the ages from Amon-Ra St. Brown, one of Germany's finest, back in a place of familiarity.

"It was a memorable three days, three days that I'll never forget," St. Brown said after the Lions' 35-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday in Munich. "My first game in Germany, a place that I call basically my second home."

Everything this week was about St. Brown. Well before the Lions touched down in Germany, he became the poster child for American football in this country. In Munich's city center, you couldn't go far without seeing his face on a storefront or his jersey in a pub taken over by Lions fans. He communicated with German reporters in his mother's native language. He made appearances around the city, from youth flag football events to on stage at the Lions' fan fest -- hosting more than 40,000 fans.

And for good reason.

St. Brown, whose mother, Miriam, is German and hails from the Cologne area, has always stayed close to his heritage. Miriam only spoke to her boys in German, ensuring they learned the language at a young age. The family often took trips to the country from his native California. When overseas, St. Brown said he never played American football, despite his life revolving around it back home. Few here did.

"When I got here, it was like, 'I'm not playing no football, I'm just playing soccer,'" he said, "because they didn't really have the infrastructure, football wasn't as big, nobody really knew the rules."

Now that he's in the position he's in, he wants to change that.

"I feel like the sport has grown so much that I can help it grow even more," he said. "Having this platform, playing for the Detroit Lions, being in the NFL, playing our first game here in Germany, I feel like it's my duty to help the game grow."

Those community events help. St. Brown has a youth camp in Germany, most recently held in nearby Oberhaching. He wears the German flag on his helmet for each game -- and on his cleats for this one. As a star receiver, St. Brown wants to be an ambassador for the sport in his mother's country.

Winning in front of the locals can only help.

"I think, of course, he wants to win," quarterback Jared Goff said Friday. "We all want to win. I think more than anything, he wants to represent this country in a positive way, and he has in America. … But being able to do it now in front of these fans, I'm so excited to hear the reception he gets when he runs out of the tunnel. We want to win, and we want to win for him and to let him have that moment. But I think he wants to go out there and have fun and enjoy being in front of a lot of his home fans."

You could tell. On Friday, coach Dan Campbell said St. Brown had a pep in his step in the days leading up to the game. His trot out to the field for pregame warmups was a little bit slower as he took in the moment. He stared into the crowd for a bit longer than usual before beginning his on-field responsibilities.

John Brown, Amon-Ra's father, said he wanted to see what the game-day atmosphere looked like before commenting on his son's cultural footprint in this country. But after St. Brown emerged from the tunnel with the German flag in his right hand, resting it on his shoulder as he ran to midfield as an entire stadium cheered, you'd have to think John is a believer now.

In the first quarter, with the Lions trailing 3-0, St. Brown caught a short pass from Goff near the right sideline. First, he decelerated, shaking Christian Gonzalez out of his cleats. Next, he sprinted upfield, weaving through New England's defense. A broken tackle or two later and St. Brown was celebrating in the end zone after a 56-yard touchdown.

After the play, St. Brown returned to the sideline to daps from coaches and teammates. It was one of the best plays -- if not the best -- of his career, the kind that will be etched forever in his highlight reel.

"No one was going to stop me on that play," St. Brown said in front of a mix of American and German reporters. "I made a move. I caught it. It kind of opened up. I saw (fellow wideout Jameson Williams). Jamo put a huge block. (Guard Christian) Mahogany was behind me. The guys were pushing me to score."

And he did. But you didn't think St. Brown would leave Germany with only one touchdown, did you?

In the third quarter, St. Brown caught a wide receiver screen pass -- beautifully designed and called by offensive coordinator Drew Petzing -- and followed his blockers. Contact first arrived at the 8-yard line, but St. Brown didn't go down. By the time he reached the 3, a trio of Patriots defenders remained in his path. Still, St. Brown didn't go down.

That's because his teammates kept him upright. First Sam LaPorta, then Isaac TeSlaa, then Sione Vaki, Penei Sewell, Mahogany and Tate Ratledge. In a visual encapsulation of how much they wanted this for him, they carried him into the end zone.

"I mean, look, the guy's from here, we had to do what we had to do for him," Mahogany said. "It probably means a lot to him, and I'm excited that we got to do it in front of his family, his friends, his mom's family is probably all here. So it was a sick experience."

While St. Brown, who posted four receptions for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns, was the star of the afternoon, this was a collective effort. The Lions recorded a season-high 495 yards. Jahmyr Gibbs offered a casual 252 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns on 29 touches. Goff, on an off day, threw for 303 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Lions converted 53.3 percent of their third-down tries, averaged 7.2 yards per play and rushed for 191 yards.

After three straight games in which they'd scored 20 points or less, this was a get-right game for an offense capable of exploding any given week.

It was important to get back on track because the offense will need to shoulder more of the load for this team. Star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who went airborne to celebrate a first-quarter sack, came down awkwardly and lingered on the ground, holding his knee. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was also injured on the play.

The defense did its job the rest of the way without him, holding New England's Tommy DeVito-led offense to 10 points and 151 yards. But Hutchinson would not return to the game. He is now believed to have suffered a significant knee injury that could end his season, a source told The Athletic's Jonathan Jones.

It was perhaps the only thing that could've put a damper on an otherwise picture-perfect trip to Germany.

While the Lions await more information on Hutchinson, they'll take this win and regroup. Detroit is now 7-2 on the season and has won five in a row. The Lions are now first in the NFC North, thanks to tiebreakers over the Bears and Vikings.

When the clocks hit zero and the postgame handshakes were finished, St. Brown ended the game the way he started it. He found the German flag and paraded it around the field before finding a section of Lions fans to celebrate with one final time on this trip.

"Being in Germany, No. 1, was a blessing," St. Brown said. "It's been amazing. But being able to win like that with the guys, my teammates, in front of the fans here in Germany, it's like a dream come true."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.