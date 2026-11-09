Lions win for Jack Campbell as their defense gives reason to believe again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- He wasn't there, but he was. He was on their minds in the week leading up to an emotional game. His name was on their backs as they walked inside Hard Rock Stadium ready to play for him. And his signature No. 46 jersey rested in the visitors' locker room -- a not-so-subtle reminder of the message this week.

It was all part of a collective, collaborative effort by the Detroit Lions to pay homage to Jack Campbell.

"Today was dedicated to 46, man," Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes said, after his defense lifted the Lions to a 19-9 win over the Dolphins.

It was an emotional week at 222 Republic Drive. Players and coaches on this team felt helpless watching Campbell unable to move during last week's game against the Vikings, on a tackle considered routine in nature. Campbell was in the vicinity of the ball, as we've come to expect, but he didn't emerge.

Players noticed. They called for help, and athletic trainers and medical professionals ran to his aid. They kept waiting for him to get up. He always gets up.

And when he didn't, they knew something was wrong.

Campbell was placed on a spinal board, then on a cart, and was later transported to Detroit's Henry Ford Hospital. Listed as a neck injury, Campbell lost movement. As scary a situation as you'll see unfold at Ford Field.

Lions coach Dan Campbell, doing his best to navigate news as it came in, said the Lions couldn't shy away from the cloud created by Campbell's absence. They acknowledged the injury and the violent nature of this game. They broached the topic with sensitivity, offering resources for players if needed. It was hard to focus on football for much of the week.

However, in a statement released by Campbell and his family on Wednesday, Campbell said he has since regained all movement of his lower body and was making progress on regaining movement of his upper body. For his teammates who didn't know what sort of future Campbell could live, the news offered them a chance to exhale, move forward and shift their focus back to football.

And so, the message this week was simple: prepare and play like 46.

"It's all we could do," Dan Campbell said of the situation. "I mentioned this before -- he'll take the prayers, but he didn't want the pity. He didn't want you wasting the time thinking about him. He certainly doesn't want us to go and not play our best ball and lose a game. So that's what we could do, and we wanted to honor him. There's nothing easy about it. This is hard because you do want to talk about it and acknowledge it, because if you just brush it under the rug, that's not fair. I mean, the guy means too much to us, and so the guys did that."

The linebacker room knew they wanted to honor Campbell at Sunday's game. They just didn't know how.

A few different ideas were discussed. T-shirts were the early answer, until they realized those might take weeks to arrive. They kept workshopping, in search of something quick.

Barnes spoke with Lions head equipment manager Tim O'Neill and asked if he could supply the linebackers and a few defensive coaches with No. 46 Campbell jerseys. A plan was put into motion.



They wore them to breakfast together. They wore them into the stadium. And when they arrived in the locker room, the equipment team left a locker and nameplate for Campbell, sandwiched between Derrick Barnes and Trevor Nowaske, with Campbell's jersey resting on a hanger.

"It was kind of a collective effort," said Trevor Nowaske, Campbell's closest friend on the team. "Obviously, this whole week's been just kind of trying to support him any way we can. … We were thinking of a couple different things, and you know it's just something kind of subtle to just show that no matter what, he's with us, whether he's here or not."

Barnes, who wore the green dot and communicated Detroit's defensive calls Sunday, spent a little extra time on his tablet in the locker room this week, like Campbell typically would. Linebackers knew that a little bit more was expected of them, from Barnes to Nowaske to Malcolm Rodriguez.

All three were either here before Campbell joined the team, or arrived the same year. And on their first defensive snap of the game, those three met at the line of scrimmage -- together -- and stonewalled Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon for no gain.

A fitting start, and a tone set.

"When we hopped up, I looked around and said, 'OK, 44 (Rodriguez). There we go, Now(aske),'" Barnes said after the game.

Campbell wasn't out there, but you wouldn't know it the way this defense played without their leader. They held true to their word -- preparing and playing like Campbell.

It was early and often, against a Dolphins team that reminded Lions players of themselves back in 2021 and 2022. What made it all the more impressive was that the Lions weren't just without Campbell. They were missing their best cornerback, D.J. Reed, as well as starting edge rusher, DJ Wonnum.

And yet, this was -- without question -- their best defensive effort of the season.

The Lions allowed a season-low nine points and 228 yards of offense, while controlling the line of scrimmage. They held the Dolphins to 77 rushing yards on 21 attempts, limiting Miami to zero or negative rushing yards on 28.6 percent of their attempts (second-best in Week 9). They picked off Malik Willis and sacked him three times -- all three coming in the fourth quarter. They allowed just two explosive plays on Sunday, a season-low. And they got off the field when it mattered, holding Miami to just 4-of-12 on third down and 0-of-3 in the red zone. The Dolphins could only muster three field goals.

Each defensive stop, each turnover or turnover on downs, each field goal attempt, players on this defense thought of 46.

"Really, anytime we were kind of in a rut today, or they popped one or something, in my head, I'm just like, 'Hey man, listen. If there's one thing I'm gonna do today, I'm gonna just go balls to the wall because I know Jack would,'" Nowaske said. "That's what I just kept coming back to and that's really how I played all day."

The Lions (6-2) are playing good football right now. They've won four in a row, keeping pace in the toughest division in the league. A defense that looked like one of the NFL's worst is now rounding into form. In Weeks 1-4, the Lions allowed 31.75 points per game -- second worst at the time. Since Week 5, they rank fourth at just 15.5. And while they haven't exactly faced a juggernaut in those games, their efforts have directly contributed to wins, picking up the slack for the offense at times.

Between better execution, the return of Brian Branch, the looming return of Kerby Joseph and potential additions at the trade deadline, this defense is giving folks reason to believe again -- even if Campbell is merely a spectator in the immediate future.

In the meantime, Sunday was an ode to Campbell and everything he means to this team -- even though Campbell's teammates can admit he'll probably be annoyed with their gesture when they touch base.

"I already know he's gonna be mad," Nowaske said, laughing. "I know him, and I know he's gonna be like, 'Guys, what are you doing?' But I mean, we gotta show our support to our dog."

The Lions will continue to. It is not customary for players on injured reserve to have a designated locker for a road game -- especially one they didn't travel. But you can make an exception for a player like Campbell.

"That locker's traveling, and we'll do our part," Dan Campbell said.

The Lions won't soon forget Campbell and his contributions to this team. But they understand they have a job to do -- to win.

On Sunday, they did it for him.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.