Lions welcome Johnson back to lineup vs. Seahawks

Published: Nov 08, 2009 at 08:27 AM

SEATTLE -- Dynamic wide receiver Calvin Johnson is in the Detroit Lions' starting lineup for the first time in almost a month.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz had said his "special" target would be a game-time decision Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. He is active for the first time since he injured his right knee during an Oct. 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson has 20 catches of 25-plus yards, second most in the NFL, in the last two seasons. The 6-foot-5 receiver has a huge size advantage on Seattle's smallish secondary.

Starting defensive tackle Grady Jackson was inactive for the first time this season. The Lions had listed him as probable with a knee injury, though he didn't practice Thursday or Friday.

The Seahawks were relatively healthy, given that they have had 12 starters miss at least one game because of injury this season.

