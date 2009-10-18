Lions turn to backup QB Stanton after Culpepper injures hamstring

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper left with a right hamstring injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers and didn't return.
Culpepper avoided pressure and ran toward the sideline on a 5-yard scramble, but he began to limp just before he went out of bounds. He wasn't hit on the play.
Culpepper took one more snap, handing off to Kevin Smith for a 1-yard gain before leaving in favor of Drew Stanton.
No. 1 overall draft pick Matthew Stafford, who hurt his knee two weeks ago against the Chicago Bears, was the emergency quarterback Sunday.
Culpepper was 6-of-14 passing for 48 yards with one interception. He also was sacked twice.
