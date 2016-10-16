Around the NFL

Lions top Rams with game-sealing interception

Published: Oct 16, 2016
*For the second straight week the Detroit Lions closed a win with a game-sealing interception. Safety Rafael Bush picked off Case Keenum to close a 31-28 win for Detroit (3-3). Jeff Fisher's Los Angeles Rams fell to 3-3. Here is what you need to know: *

  1. Welcome to the 2016 season, Golden Tate. The Lions receiver paced an efficient offense that diced up a Rams secondary, which struggled without top corner Trumaine Johnson. Tate entered the game with 134 receiving yards in five games this season. He gobbled up 165 yards on eight catches and a touchdown Sunday. Tate finally got loose, breaking tackles after the catch and caught a deep bomb from Matthew Stafford. Stafford spread the ball around superbly again, but getting Tate involved was clearly a focal point with a beat up backfield.
  1. The Lions' defense made Case Keenum look like Joe Montana most of the afternoon. The Rams quarterback completed 19 consecutive passes at one point, a franchise record (let's say that again: Case Keenum holds a Rams passing record! Case Keenum!). Keenum picked on pathetic Lions pass coverage over the middle, taking advantage of linebackers that couldn't cover in space. The Rams' passer went 27-of-32 passing (84 percent) for three touchdowns and added another score. Keenum was unstoppable until turning back into a pumpkin on his final pass, which was picked off.

The Lions' defense was terrible all game but came up big when it mattered: Stuffing Todd Gurley on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line to end the first half and closing the game out with an INT.

  1. Kenny Britt's career renaissance continued Sunday. Britt burned Detroit for seven catches on eight targets for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Britt used his 6-foot-3 frame to shield defenders from the ball on crossing routes and stretched the field for Keenum with two 40-plus yard receptions. Britt's yardage didn't all come against second-rate corners either as he beat Lions top CB Darius Slay several times. As Around The NFL Seer Chris Wesseling pointed out this week, Britt is one of the most overlooked reborn misfits in the NFL this season.
  1. Zach Zenner carried the load for a banged-up Detroit backfield toting 14 times for 58 yards. It was the most efficient the Lions' ground game has looked since Ameer Abdullah went on injured reserve. Justin Forsett's debut was forgettable, carrying five times for five yards and he had a dropped pass. If Theo Riddick remains injured, Zenner should carry the load. The newly signed Forsett might not remain on the roster for the duration of the season.

Credit a maligned Lions offensive line (missing starting guard Larry Warford) for doing a solid job against Aaron Donald & Co. Stafford wasn't sacked until final drive of the game.

  1. Todd Gurley finally had space to run, averaging 4.1 yards per carry (came in averaging 2.7). Against a Lions defensive front seven missing several key players, Gurley actually got to the line of scrimmage without having to break 15 tackles on the way. With Keenum killing the Lions through the air, however, the game script went away from Gurley's ground game. He had just 14 carries for 58 yards (eerily the same as Zenner).
  1. Fourth down decisions provided huge momentum swings:

Jim Caldwell went for it on fourth down twice in the first half, including a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard-line. The Lions converted on both -- leading to two touchdowns.

Fisher went for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard-line on the final play of the first half, eschewing a chance to take the lead with a field goal. Gurely was stuffed. Those three points would have come in handy at the end.

