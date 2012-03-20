Lions to re-sign Tulloch, keep core of 2011 team intact

The Detroit Lions have re-signed linebacker Stephen Tulloch for five years, a league source told NFL Network's Michael Lombardi on Tuesday.
Financial terms were not immediately known.
Re-signing Tulloch was one of the Lions' goals after he helped them earn a spot in the playoffs for the first time since the 1999 season.
Tulloch made a team-high 111 tackles with the Lions after signing a one-year deal last summer. He led Tennessee in tackles the previous two years after being drafted by the Titans in 2006, when their defensive coordinator was current Detroit coach Jim Schwartz.
The Lions vowed they would find ways to keep their best players, and pulled it off with one exception. Cornerback Eric Wright, who signed last week with Tampa Bay, is the only player Detroit wanted back that won't return.
The Lions extended Calvin Johnson's contract, keeping their All-Pro receiver under contract for eight more seasons, retained defensive end Cliff Avril for at least another season with a franchise tag and re-signed offensive tackle Jeff Backus and backup quarterback Shaun Hill to two-year contracts. Detroit also signed safety Erik Coleman to a one-year deal.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.