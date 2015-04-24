Lions to pick up fifth-year option on OT Riley Reiff

There has been a lot of discussion about Reiff's future at left tackle. Depending on who the Lions select in next week's draft, Reiff could end up moving to right tackle. Mayhew said Friday he was comfortable with Reiff playing either the right or left side. Some scouts believe the former first-round pick would be better suited at guard, but with a dearth of talent at the tackle position, the Lions don't appear headed in that direction, despite the need on the interior.