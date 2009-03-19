Lions to hold memorial service for former DE Smith

Published: Mar 19, 2009 at 02:56 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions will hold a memorial service for former defensive lineman Corey Smith on Saturday.

The service is scheduled to begin at noon at St. Paul's Baptist Church in Richmond, Va.

Smith, a free agent who played the past three seasons for the Lions, was one of three men lost in the Gulf of Mexico after their 21-foor boat capsized during a Feb. 28 fishing trip. There was one survivor.

Smith's family has established the Corey D. Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

