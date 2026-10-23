Lions TE Sam LaPorta walks back contract comments: 'I want to play for this team'

With no security intact beyond 2026, LaPorta is carrying an increased sense of urgency that extends beyond the field. He also knows his entire financial future could change with one unfortunate play.

"I guess I wouldn't expect anybody else to really even care, but emotionally for me and my family, it's an important thing for us," LaPorta explained. "We want to have stability. … In the coming months, we're gonna have our first kid, me and my wife. We're gonna welcome our baby girl into the world in metro Detroit. We want to be here with the Lions. I guess I'm getting emotional about it, but in the grand scheme of things, it's really a business. You have to respect what the front office is doing because they're the ones calling the shots. They're the ones that brought me in. This is my first team. They've been nothing short of supportive of me and my career."

LaPorta's partnership with the Lions has been mutually beneficial. He's manned a key role in Detroit's offense while playing for three different offensive coordinators (Ben Johnson, John Morton, Drew Petzing) and is off to another strong start in his fourth year.

Detroit has plenty of reasons to extend LaPorta. The Lions also have reason to be cautious, given that LaPorta has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his pro career.

The only ailment to cost him significant time was the back injury sustained last season, and through six weeks, there haven't been any signs it's causing additional problems. But contract extensions are significant investments, especially for a player of LaPorta's caliber. Given his production, he should be expected to land in the top-five range for annual salary among tight ends, meaning he'll account for at least $15 million per year.

Detroit has money to play with -- the Lions currently have the second-most available cap space ($35.2 million), per Over The Cap -- and has demonstrated a willingness to keep its own, handing extensions to homegrown talents like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell and Jack Campbell, among others.

LaPorta, however, remains unsigned.

"I think his goal is just to play the best football and let everything else take care of itself. I think he's done a really nice job of doing that. I'm sure it's on his mind, we're human," Petzing said of LaPorta, via ESPN. "But when you're on the field and on the practice field, you don't even notice."

If he's seen as part of the Lions' long-term core, this deal will be completed before long. It's how general manager Brad Holmes operates.

For now, though, all LaPorta can do is tightrope the line between subservience and displeasure.

"I guess you learn it early in your career that you're being employed and you're being compensated to do good work for this team, and if you're not doing good work, you're not gonna be here," he concluded.