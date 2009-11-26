Lions TE Pettigrew out for season after knee injury vs. Packers

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions rookie tight end Brandon Pettigrew left Thursday's game against Green Bay with a left knee injury and on Friday the team announced he will need season-ending surgery.

Pettigrew was engaged with Packers linebacker Clay Matthews in the second minute of the game when his knee buckled. The injury was severe enough that several Green Bay defenders started waving the Detroit training staff onto the field.

Pettigrew, who caught a touchdown pass on the final play of Sunday's 38-37 win over Cleveland, walked off the field with help. He was examined by trainers before being helped back to the locker room.

The 20th overall pick in the April draft is sixth among NFL rookie receivers with 30 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns.

