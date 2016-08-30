Lions TE Eric Ebron unsure about Week 1 status

"I need to get my ass out there on that field," Ebron said Monday in his first comments since the injury on Aug. 6, via ESPN.com. "'Cause I'm not a huge person that's (into) watching. I like action. I like to be in action. It just sucks being on the sideline, man. It's not my lifestyle. I wasn't born for this. I wasn't bred to do this, but I got to right now."