Around the NFL

Lions take care of reeling Jets, remain atop NFC North

Published: Sep 28, 2014 at 09:29 AM

The Detroit Lions remain on top in the NFC North, playing mistake-free football in a 24-17 win over the reeling New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Our takeaways:

  1. Matthew Stafford showed us he doesn't need Calvin Johnson to thrive. With Johnson extremely limited by an ankle injury, Stafford carved up the Jets' awful secondary and cruised to another big passing day. He didn't turn the ball over and continued to show improved mobility with a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Stafford did it without any semblance of a running game, either.
  1. Rex Ryanannounced after the game that Geno Smith will remain his starter. It won't be a popular decision with Jets fans, who have just about had enough of Smith's inconsistent and mistake-prone ways. The crowd at MetLife Stadium began a chant for Michael Vick in the fourth quarter and booed when Smith returned to the field after an interception. Smith is just about out of rope -- he'll have to play well against the Chargers to keep his job.
  1. Golden Tate would have 100 catches in this offense if given the necessary targets. Tate regularly got separation from Jets defenders on his way to the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career. It took a while, but the Lions finally found a true second banana to Megatron. Now they just need to get Johnson healthy.
  1. Chris Ivory (17 carries for 84 yards) has officially taken over as the Jets' primary ball carrier. Chris Johnson got just six carries but made the last one count with a 35-yard touchdown run that gave the Jets renewed life in the fourth quarter.
  1. Speaking of Ivory, the running back had nine carries for 51 yards on the Jets' opening drive. He barely saw the ball for the rest of the half, which included five consecutive three-and-outs. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg continues to stay on the radar for all the wrong reasons.

*The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh says 'well-schooled' Tyler Linderbaum has mental edge over most rookies

The Ravens' offensive line woes in 2021 went hand in hand with the team's first playoff-less season with Lamar Jackson at the helm. Baltimore is hoping its offseason upgrades in 2022 turn the tide for a unit that finished 31st in the NFL with 57 sacks allowed. One of those additions, first-round pick Tyler Linderbaum, is in position to fill the most glaring hole at center.

news

Jets sign first-round CB Sauce Gardner to rookie contract

The New York Jets announced on Saturday the signing of No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner to his rookie contract.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, May 7

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbuagh told reporters that DT Marcell Dareus is working out for the team on Saturday. Dareus hasn't played in the NFL since 2019.

news

Veteran LB Kyle Van Noy says signing with Chargers is 'a match made in heaven'

After being released by the Patriots in March, Kyle Van Noy found his new home with the Chargers. And while this marks this end of his time on the east coast, the veteran LB said he's ready to make his mark on another organization that is in pursuit of a championship.

news

Saints HC Dennis Allen on QB Jameis Winston (ACL) being able to start Week 1: 'That's certainly the plan'

For the first time since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of the 2021 season, Jameis Winston was running on Monday in a video posted by physical therapist Kevin Wilk.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 6

The New York Jets parted ways with starting guard Greg Van Roten as they welcome in a former Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman.

news

Raiders announce Dan Ventrelle no longer with organization; former interim president alleges he was fired for reporting hostile work environment

Following 18 years with the organization and 10 months as team president, Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Las Vegas Raiders, owner Mark Davis announced Friday.

news

Dennis Allen: Chris Olave pick, Michael Thomas return like 'two first-round draft choices' at WR

The Saints spent a first-round pick in last week's draft on a receiver from Ohio State in Chris Olave, instantly improving their pass-catching corps. With Michael Thomas on the mend, they believe they're in line to see double the return.

news

Ezekiel Elliott approves of Cowboys' first-round selection of Tyler Smith

Dallas' first-round pick of Tyler Smith addresses an immediate void at left guard and gives Dallas a long-term option at left tackle. It might also produce a needed boost in production for a key member of the Cowboys offense.

news

Jameson Williams ready to 'show the world' Lions were right to trade up and draft him

The Detroit Lions traded up to the 12th-overall pick in the draft to select Jameson Williams. Williams, a one-year standout at Alabama, is ready to "show the world" that the Lions were right to do so.

news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' QB situation: 'I don't see us making a trade for anybody'

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that the Seahawks will continue to look for potential adds to the QB room, but he doesn't see them "making a trade for anybody at all."

news

Linebacker K.J. Wright hopeful of Seahawks reunion: 'Seattle knows that I want to come back'

Former Seahawks Pro Bowler K.J. Wright has made it know he wants to return to Seattle, where he played for 10 seasons before joining the Raiders in 2021.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW