Lions take care of reeling Jets, remain atop NFC North

The Detroit Lions remain on top in the NFC North, playing mistake-free football in a 24-17 win over the reeling New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Our takeaways:
- Matthew Stafford showed us he doesn't need Calvin Johnson to thrive. With Johnson extremely limited by an ankle injury, Stafford carved up the Jets' awful secondary and cruised to another big passing day. He didn't turn the ball over and continued to show improved mobility with a fourth-quarter touchdown run. Stafford did it without any semblance of a running game, either.
- Rex Ryanannounced after the game that Geno Smith will remain his starter. It won't be a popular decision with Jets fans, who have just about had enough of Smith's inconsistent and mistake-prone ways. The crowd at MetLife Stadium began a chant for Michael Vick in the fourth quarter and booed when Smith returned to the field after an interception. Smith is just about out of rope -- he'll have to play well against the Chargers to keep his job.
- Golden Tate would have 100 catches in this offense if given the necessary targets. Tate regularly got separation from Jets defenders on his way to the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career. It took a while, but the Lions finally found a true second banana to Megatron. Now they just need to get Johnson healthy.
- Chris Ivory (17 carries for 84 yards) has officially taken over as the Jets' primary ball carrier. Chris Johnson got just six carries but made the last one count with a 35-yard touchdown run that gave the Jets renewed life in the fourth quarter.
- Speaking of Ivory, the running back had nine carries for 51 yards on the Jets' opening drive. He barely saw the ball for the rest of the half, which included five consecutive three-and-outs. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg continues to stay on the radar for all the wrong reasons.
*The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every game from Week 4 and picks the best player in the NFL. *