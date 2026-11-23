DETROIT -- Amid the lulls of a lengthy season, Lions coach Dan Campbell has been known to highlight pockets within the schedule -- some more than others -- to keep his team focused on the here and now.

It's typically not something that's explained to the public -- you have to listen for it. "That's one," he'll say to his players in a postgame locker room video, like the one from last week's win over the New England Patriots in Germany. "That's two" came at his postgame news conference Sunday after a 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- a team Campbell knew better than to let his players overlook.

But before we get to three, the most anticipated meeting of the stretch, it's worth mentioning how Campbell and the Lions have positioned themselves for what's shaping up to be the most important Thanksgiving game in decades.

"Nobody gets in our way," Campbell told his team Sunday. "This league is designed to knock you the f-- down. I want you to remember that. We are not going to be average or mediocre. You just keep going, man. That's what we do."

The Lions have been rolling. For some time now. They'd won five in a row entering Sunday. After taking down the Patriots last week, they quickly regrouped and prepared for a slugfest against a Bucs team they know well.

You could've called this a trap game -- just know the Lions never viewed it as one. The Bucs are in the middle of a division race, just like the Lions. They're trying to position themselves for a postseason run, just like the Lions. And you could make the case that the Lions were at a disadvantage coming into Sunday's game, in terms of schedule.

The Lions were fresh off an international trip to Germany, with players acknowledging they were a bit jet-lagged upon their return. The Bucs had a bye. The Lions had to quickly pivot from the Patriots to the Bucs, with the Chicago Bears looming. The Bucs had two weeks to game plan for Detroit.

Considering the circumstances and that the Lions tend to struggle against Todd Bowles defenses, you can understand why Campbell did all he could to stress this one.

"Just turn on the tape -- you tell me what it says," Campbell told Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket this week. "This is a physical group now, so there's no way to have a trap game when you see a physical opponent coming in who's going to try to smash your head up against the wall."

This one played out how Campbell thought it would, at least early. The Lions couldn't get much going on the ground. Jahmyr Gibbs was held to 18 yards on six carries in the first half. The Bucs had eight men in the box on 87.5 percent of Detroit's first-half rush attempts. There was a concerted effort to take one of the league's best backs out of the game.

Over the years, Lions coaches have talked about passing to set up the run against the Bucs. Tampa Bay entered Sunday ranking second in defensive rushing success rate and third in yards per rush allowed. So, the Lions threw. Jared Goff was ripping passes up the seam. He made good reads and checked down when necessary. He escaped the rush, kept his eyes downfield and kept the offense ahead of schedule.

The Lions have been known to find answers that escaped them a year ago. You saw it against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings and the Bucs on Sunday. It's been one of the key differences during this run they're on.

"I think we had a good week of practice and felt really good with our plan, how we were going to try to attack them," Goff said. "It's a really good defense. They do a really good job at all three levels, and we had our hands full. I think they're so stout in the run game. … You kind of have to attack them in that way. It's certainly how we've done it the last few years when we've played them."

The Lions took what the defense gave them, but patience was required, and the Bucs wouldn't go quietly. They proved as much before the end of the half. The Lions thought they were going to carry a 10-0 lead into the break. The Bucs cut the lead to three with a late-half touchdown.

Again, best not to overlook this team.

The game remained tight until the fourth quarter. The offense still struggled to run the ball, with just 55 rushing yards entering the final frame. A defense playing its first full game without Aidan Hutchinson looked like it at times, recording six pressures through three quarters.

Tampa Bay stuck around. But by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Lions had distanced themselves. As good teams do.

Those 55 team rushing yards through three quarters? Gibbs had 56 in the fourth alone. The Lions believed they'd eventually wear down Tampa Bay's defense, enough for Gibbs to deliver the knockout blow.

That would come later, but before then, Gibbs' 1-yard touchdown run gave the Lions a 24-14 lead late in the game, as Tampa Bay's defense looked winded.

Then it was the defense's turn. When the Tampa Bay offense lined up for a third-and-7 from midfield, hoping to get back in the game, the Lions slammed the door shut. The drive ended with back-to-back sacks -- courtesy of Trevor Nowaske, Derrick Moore and Malcolm Rodriguez -- for a turnover on downs. The sort of plays Hutchinson would make.

"Mentality," Alim McNeill said, when asked how the defense continues to string together good efforts. "That's all it is. Just mentality. We all have the physical ability to do it, but it's all a mentality thing. You gotta go out there and want to be Hutch. You gotta want to be that guy. Whoever's next behind Hutch, you gotta want to be that same type of player."

The Buccaneers' commitment to the run is one of their strengths. And yet, Bucky Irving was held to just 3.8 yards per rush. The Lions limited Tampa Bay to 154 net passing yards, as Baker Mayfield failed to throw for 200 yards. Detroit finished with four sacks, allowing just 274 yards and 21 points.

As for the knockout blow, Gibbs delivered it following the fourth-down stop. Six plays, 34 yards and a 4-yard touchdown for No. 0 -- his second of the quarter.

Even when you think you've contained him, you look at the box score and see the numbers: 27 touches, 118 yards, two touchdowns. He is inevitable.

"I thought he had like 50 yards, I swear," Goff said of Gibbs. "I looked at it after, I'm like, 'Holy smokes.' Yeah, it's just how the game goes. You start to wear them down, wear them down, wear them down. They're a really good defense, and they're human, though. They get worn down, and our O-line did a great job of doing that, wearing down that D-line. That's a stout D-line, and it was good at the end."

Goff completed 20 of 28 attempts for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown each found the end zone. Detroit's tight ends combined for 122 receiving yards. And the offensive line allowed a sack rate of 3.4 percent, the fifth lowest among teams in Week 11 so far. Pair that with the defense's outing, and you have the makings of an 8-2 team.

The Lions have come a long way since their 2-2 start to the season. This team is rolling. Detroit has won six in a row. Don't look now, but its defense is tied for 14th in points per game allowed (22.0) and ranks third in the league in that department since Week 5 (15.5). Detroit's offense, meanwhile, ranks fifth in scoring (28.8). There's depth, there's been good coaching, there's effort and there are answers. The Lions are playing like a complete team again.

And now, their biggest challenge awaits. The third of this three-game stretch: a Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears (8-2) and Ben Johnson.

This is shaping up to be one of the most compelling Thanksgiving games in franchise history. These teams sit atop the NFC North, one of the most competitive divisions of all time through 11 weeks.

The Lions might've resisted thinking ahead before, thanks to Campbell's in-the-moment approach. But they can now.

Their head coach will allow it.

"I'm just excited," Campbell said. "This is the good stuff. This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies. Just man, big-time football, big-time opponents, man, teeing off, Thanksgiving. We're the first show. It's exciting, man. This is one of the reasons you do it, and you love it, is for the competition of it and the greatness of all of it, man. So, we're looking forward to it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.