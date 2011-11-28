 Skip to main content
Lions' Suh reportedly apologizes to Goodell for on-field actions

Published: Nov 28, 2011

Ndamukong Suh reportedly took his apologies to the top of the NFL food chain.

The defensive tackle called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Sunday night to apologize for his behavior during the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day loss to the Green Bay Packers, a league source told ESPN.com.

One day after he was ejected for stomping on Packers guard Evan Dietrich-Smith, Suh called his reaction "unacceptable." The Lions also condemned his actions, and the league has said it would look at potential discipline once all the Week 12 games are completed.

As for the repercussions, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported the Lions are bracing for a league-mandated suspension. ESPN.com reported that Suh is expected to be suspended a minimum of two games, but the length of the suspension hasn't been been determined.

A league source told La Canfora that the possibility of a multigame suspension exists in Suh's case.

The Lions are expected to issue the maximum fine of $25,000 allowable under the new collective bargaining agreement after Suh was ejected, according to ESPN.com. The Lions also would have to pay a $50,000 fine if Suh is suspended, according to the report, because team members will have been fined more than $100,000 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

