Lions stick with Stanton, even as Stafford tests shoulder

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Matthew Stafford is able to throw again, but Drew Stanton remains the Detroit Lions' starting quarterback.
Stafford threw a few 10-yard passes at the start of practice Wednesday, testing an injured right shoulder that has bothered him all season. Stafford has hurt the shoulder twice and has played only one full game this season.
With backup quarterback Shaun Hill also injured, Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Stanton will start for a second consecutive game when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Stanton went 16-of-24 passing for 178 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Chicago Bears last weekend.
