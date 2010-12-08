 Skip to main content
Advertising

Lions stick with Stanton, even as Stafford tests shoulder

Published: Dec 08, 2010 at 06:43 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Matthew Stafford is able to throw again, but Drew Stanton remains the Detroit Lions' starting quarterback.

Stafford threw a few 10-yard passes at the start of practice Wednesday, testing an injured right shoulder that has bothered him all season. Stafford has hurt the shoulder twice and has played only one full game this season.

With backup quarterback Shaun Hill also injured, Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Stanton will start for a second consecutive game when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Stanton went 16-of-24 passing for 178 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the Chicago Bears last weekend.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata on contract extension with Philadelphia: 'I am very grateful to the organization'

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata says he's "very grateful" for his new contract extension with the club that drafted him in 2018.
news

Giants TE Darren Waller still hasn't 'made a decision yet' on playing in 2024

A month has passed since Darren Waller said he would decide on retirement soon, and the New York Giants tight end remains up in the air.
news

Aaron Donald believes Rams WR Puka Nacua can go on to do things that have 'never been done' in NFL

After seeing Puka Nacua's rookie year up close and personal, retired Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald recently sang the wideout's praises, claiming he can go on accomplish things that have never been seen before at his position.
news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.