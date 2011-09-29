Lions, Steelers among those that face big test on road

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 05:28 AM

A year ago, the Detroit Lions left Dallas in Week 11 with their NFL-record 26th straight loss on the road. They haven't lost away from home since, winning four straight road games -- the first time they've accomplished that feat in 50 years.

They're back in Dallas again on Sunday and have a chance to do something they've never done in franchise history -- win five consecutive road games. They're one of four teams in good position to get a difficult road win based on matchups, injuries, history and other circumstances.

Detroit at Dallas (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

Carolina at Chicago (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

Pittsburgh at Houston (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

N.Y. Giants at Arizona (Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

