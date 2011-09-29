Lions, Steelers among those that face big test on road

A year ago, the Detroit Lions left Dallas in Week 11 with their NFL-record 26th straight loss on the road. They haven't lost away from home since, winning four straight road games -- the first time they've accomplished that feat in 50 years.
They're back in Dallas again on Sunday and have a chance to do something they've never done in franchise history -- win five consecutive road games. They're one of four teams in good position to get a difficult road win based on matchups, injuries, history and other circumstances.