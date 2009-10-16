Lions' Stafford, Johnson land on fantasy injury report for Week 6

Thomas (hamstring) was limited in practices, but both he and Mike Bell (knee) are listed as probable for Week 6. The Saints backfield is muddled for now and could feature a committee approach against the Giants. With Reggie Bush also in the picture, Thomas looks like only a flex starter at best. Bell should be reserved until we see how he looks in his return. Bush may be the most productive of the three back but should not be expected to post huge totals.