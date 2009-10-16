Lions' Stafford, Johnson land on fantasy injury report for Week 6

Quarterbacks

Matt Hasselbeck, Seattle

Hasselbeck (rib, probable) practiced in full this week. He is a top fantasy option in what should be a fantasy-friendly matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals.

Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants

Manning (foot, probable) was able to play through the injury last week, so fantasy owners should activate him for Week 6 and expect more satisfying results.

Carson Palmer, Cincinnati

Palmer (thumb, probable) was able to practice in full all week. The nature of his injury might raise some minor concerns but should only be used as a factor when deciding between Palmer and another quarterback of similar value.

Matthew Stafford, Detroit

Stafford (knee, questionable) is not expected to play in Week 6, according to the Detroit Free Press. Daunte Culpepper will start for Detroit, and he is useful if you are desperate for a one-week replacement starter.

Running backs

Ahmad Bradshaw, N.Y. Giants

Bradshaw (ankle, foot) is listed as probable and will be active against the Saints. Keep using him as a flex player in this battle of undefeated teams.

Correll Buckhalter, Denver

Buckhalter (ankle) is expected to play on Monday night against the Chargers, according to the Denver Post. Knowshon Moreno should still get the majority of the carries, however, so keep Buckhalter reserved.

Pierre Thomas, New Orleans

Thomas (hamstring) was limited in practices, but both he and Mike Bell (knee) are listed as probable for Week 6. The Saints backfield is muddled for now and could feature a committee approach against the Giants. With Reggie Bush also in the picture, Thomas looks like only a flex starter at best. Bell should be reserved until we see how he looks in his return. Bush may be the most productive of the three back but should not be expected to post huge totals.

Jonathan Stewart, Carolina

Stewart (knee, probable) was able to practice fully at the end of the week and will be active in Week 6. He is a solid flex option in most leagues, as he should see some scoring opportunities against Tampa Bay.

Rashard Mendenhall, Pittsburgh

Mendenhall (illness) was able to return to practice by Friday, and Willie Parker (toe, probable) is ready to play on Sunday after returning to full workouts this week. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mendenhall is expected to start ahead of Parker against the Browns. Fantasy owners should expect another good game from Mendenhall, but Parker could see limited action and is not a recommended option.

Wide Receivers

Steve Breaston, Arizona

Breaston (knee) was limited in practices this week and is listed as questionable to face the Seahawks. He has been able to play through the problem, but his official status suggests you should use a healthier player as an alternative.

Antonio Bryant, Tampa Bay

Bryant (knee, probable) was able to practice in full by Friday. He has not been a reliable option for fantasy owners this season, though, and should not be started with the Tampa Bay offense sputtering.

Calvin Johnson, Detroit

Johnson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Week 6, but he's not expected to play. Dennis Northcutt moves up in the Detroit pecking order, but he is not a solid starting option. Northcutt is inconsistent and might disappear for long stretches against the Green Bay secondary.

Jerricho Cotchery, N.Y. Jets

Cotchery (hamstring, doubtful) and Brad Smith (quadriceps, doubtful) are not expected to play in Week 6. David Clowney will start for the Jets and is worth considering if you're desperate for a wideout. Mark Sanchez appears to have confidence in Clowney, who will have room to operate with Braylon Edwards drawing considerable defensive attention.

Percy Harvin, Minnesota

Harvin (shoulder, questionable) will be a game-time decision to face the Ravens. Keep Harvin reserved, as it's often better to use a healthier player in these type of situations. Harvin has yet to prove he can be dependable even at 100 percent.

Chaz Schilens, Oakland

Schilens (foot) was able to return to practices on a limited basis and is listed as questionable to face the Eagles. Fantasy players should not think about adding or using him until he actually starts to see consistent game action.

Steve Smith, Carolina

The Charlotte Observer reported that Smith (knee, probable) was able to practice fully on Friday. Fantasy leaguers should start him with confidence.

Wes Welker, New England

Welker (knee) was removed from the Patriots injury report. His ailment no longer appears to be a major deterrent, so start Welker in Week 6 Randy Moss (shoulder) is listed as probable as well and should be started as usual.

Tight ends

Benjamin Watson, New England

Watson (head) was limited in practices this week and is listed as questionable. Consider another option if you need a bye-week replacement.

Brandon Pettigrew, Detroit

Pettigrew (hamstring) was a full participant in practices this week. He's a decent bye-week option if you have a top-level tight end out of action.

