Lions' Stafford fined $7,500; Bears' Moore docked $15,000

Published: Nov 18, 2011 at 05:28 AM

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Chicago Bears defensive back D.J. Moore were each fined for their roles in last Sunday's melee between both teams, according to a league source.

Stafford was fined $7,500 for throwing Moore to the ground. Moore, who was ejected following the fight, was docked $15,000.

The incident, in which Moore was blocking Stafford following an interception, sparked a lengthy fight in which players from both teams spilled on to the field.

The Lions quarterback appeared to grab Moore's facemask and flung him to the ground. Moore responded by taking a run and throwing a block hard into Stafford in front of the Lions' bench.

Bears coach Lovie Smith said Monday that both players, Moore and Stafford, should have been ejected.

Lions defensive linemen Nick Fairley also was fined $15,000 for driving Bears quarterback Jay Cutler into the ground. Fellow defensive lineman Rob Sims was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness as well.

Friday's fines bring the total amount amount of fines from a particularly physical game to $62,500.

Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett was fined $10,000 on Thursday for wearing orange cleats, his second such offense in as many weeks.

Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch was fined $7,500 for a late hit on Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte, ESPN reported Thursday.

