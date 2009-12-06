Lions' Stafford aggravates injury, will consider resting sore shoulder

CINCINNATI -- Lions rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford says he'll think about sitting out a game or two so his sore left shoulder can heal.

Stafford aggravated his non-throwing shoulder in the closing minutes of a 23-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Linebacker Dhani Jones drove him onto the shoulder after he threw a pass. Stafford left the game and sat on the bench the rest of the way.

The top pick in the 2009 NFL Draft originally hurt the shoulder during a win over Cleveland on Nov. 22. He'll have medical tests when he gets back to Detroit. Stafford says the injury is painful, and he'll consider resting it.

The Lions fell to 2-10 on Sunday. Their next game is at Baltimore.

