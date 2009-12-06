Lions' Stafford aggravates injury, will consider resting sore shoulder

CINCINNATI -- Lions rookie quarterback Matthew Stafford says he'll think about sitting out a game or two so his sore left shoulder can heal.
Stafford aggravated his non-throwing shoulder in the closing minutes of a 23-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Linebacker Dhani Jones drove him onto the shoulder after he threw a pass. Stafford left the game and sat on the bench the rest of the way.
The top pick in the 2009 NFL Draft originally hurt the shoulder during a win over Cleveland on Nov. 22. He'll have medical tests when he gets back to Detroit. Stafford says the injury is painful, and he'll consider resting it.
