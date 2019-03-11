Around the NFL

Lions sign WR Danny Amendola to one-year deal

Published: Mar 11, 2019 at 01:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New England-to-Detroit pipeline remains active as Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia continue to import former Patriots.

The latest addition is slot receiver Danny Amendola.

The Lions announced that they've signed the former Patriots and Dolphins receiver. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Amendola's contract is a one-year deal that includes a $4.5 million guaranteed base salary, with incentives that can bring the contract to $5.75 million, according to a source informed of the pact.

ESPN first reported the contract agreement.

The Miami Dolphins cut Amendola on Friday, allowing him to sign in Detroit before the new league year opens on Wednesday, March 13. The 33-year-old was set to earn $6 million in base salary from Miami, so he came close to recouping most of that contract in Detroit.

Amendola spent the previous five seasons in New England, before signing in Miami last offseason. While he's never been confused for a prolific regular-season difference maker, the veteran addition is one Patricia likely wanted in the locker room. The Lions coach has insisted since being hired that Detroit needed a culture change. Signing an aging player like Amendola is a clear sign that desire remains in motion.

Detroit owned a glaring need in the slot and got ahead of the market. With free-agents-to-be Adam Humphries and Jamison Crowder looking to get upwards of $10 million per season on the open market, the Lions settled for Amendola at a fraction of the cost.

The addition of Amendola fills a need alongside outside receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., but should not preclude the Lions from further adding to the receiver position, particularly in the draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah ready to get to work after finding perfect fit in Minnesota

The Vikings have their new executive leader. The importance of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's role in Minnesota was not lost on the 40-year-old general manager.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn informs interested teams he's returning to Dallas for 2022 season

Dan Quinn's name was a hot one on the head coaching market, but he has informed prospective teams he is staying with the Dallas Cowboys as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

NFL community reacts to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's retirement

Members of the NFL community and Steelers organization, both past and present, took to social media to pay their respect to Ben Roethlisberger's legacy and longevity following the news of his retirement after 18 seasons.
news

Bears to hire Colts DC Matt Eberflus as head coach

The Chicago Bears are working toward hiring Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger officially announces retirement after 18 seasons

Longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger announced Thursday morning that he has decided to retire after 18 NFL seasons.
news

Sean McVay, Rams seek to snap six-game losing streak vs. Kyle Shanahan, 49ers in NFC title game

The 49ers' six-game win-streak over the Rams suggests the team may have L.A.'s number entering the NFC Championship game. Rams coach Sean McVay downplayed such talk on Wednesday when asked if Niners coach and good friend Kyle Shanahan is in his head.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane would like overtime rule change 'brought back to the table'

The Bills' painful overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night has spurred the latest round of calls for the NFL to adjust its OT rules. Count Bills GM Brandon Beane among those who would like to see each team get a chance in OT.
news

Andy Reid on 'special' chemistry between Mahomes, Kelce and Hill: 'All three of them trust each other'

The Chiefs' ludicrous 13-second drive to send Sunday's AFC Divisional Round battle with the Bills to overtime doesn't happen without the mind-meld between ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ and ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿.
news

Broncos finalizing deal to make Nathaniel Hackett new head coach

The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo hopeful 49ers fans make their presence felt at SoFi Stadium vs. Rams again

San Francisco 49ers fans made their presence felt in Week 18 at SoFi Stadium, and Jimmy Garoppolo hopes the same scene plays out this Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Rams.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 26

Chiefs safety ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ remains in concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, but HC Andy Reid said that Mathieu is doing well and has a chance to play Sunday against the Bengals. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow compares Arrowhead Stadium noise to college road games in SEC

Don't expect Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to be phased by the crowd noise at Arrowhead Stadium during Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Burrow told reporters that he's endured plenty of hostile environments playing in the SEC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW