Lions sign WR Colbert after Furrey lands on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver Keary Colbert, giving him a chance to play for his third NFL team this season.
Detroit added him to the roster Monday when it put wide receiver Mike Furrey on injured reserve because of a concussion.
Colbert was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 11, nearly two months after they acquired him from Denver for an undisclosed draft pick.
Furrey caught 18 passes in nine games this season, two years after he had 98 receptions for the Lions.
