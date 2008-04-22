Lions sign trio of restricted free agents to one-year deals

Allen Park, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed restricted free agents guard Stephen Peterman, quarterback Dan Orlovsky and defensive tackle Langston Moore to one-year deals. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Peterman is entering his fourth NFL season, his third with the Lions. He had his best season in 2007, playing and starting in 13 games. Peterman was inserted into the starting lineup at right guard in Week 4 due to injuries and played himself into a full-time starting role.
Originally drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft, Peterman missed his rookie season after a knee injury in the final preseason game. He played in three games for Dallas in 2005, mostly on special teams. Peterman signed with the Lions in 2006 and played in Detroit's final three games, the last two as a starter.
Moore will be back with the Lions for another season after consistently contributing along the defensive line for Detroit in 2007. He played in all 16 games last season and set a career-high with 2.0 sacks and had 37 tackles (21 solo). Moore entered the NFL in 2003 as a sixth round draft choice for Cincinnati.