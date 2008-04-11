Lions sign restricted free-agent CB Wilson, P/K Ernster

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions re-signed restricted free-agent cornerback Stanley Wilson and signed free-agent punter/kicker Paul Ernster to one-year contracts Friday. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Detroit drafted Wilson in the third round, 72nd overall, out of Stanford in 2005. Through three seasons he has played in 32 games, including nine starts. He began the 2007 season as the Lions' starting right cornerback but suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 against Green Bay.
Denver drafted Ernster in the seventh round, 239th overall, out of Northern Arizona in 2005. He handled the Broncos' kickoff and punting duties in 2006 and averaged 41.7 yards per punt. Ernster played in one game each for Denver and Cleveland in 2007.
