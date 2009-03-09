Lions sign LB Spencer, re-sign RB Cason to one-year contracts

Published: Mar 09, 2009 at 01:42 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have signed free-agent linebacker Cody Spencer and re-signed running back Aveion Cason, who was an unrestricted free agent, to one-year contracts.

Financial terms of the deals weren't disclosed.

Spencer played the past three seasons with the New York Jets, appearing in 14 games in 2008. Spencer played his first two seasons in Tennessee under then-Titans defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who's now the Lions' head coach.

Cason, 29, played in seven games for Detroit in 2008 as a kick returner and running back. He joined St. Louis as an undrafted free agent in 2001, appearing in one game for the Rams and five for the Lions that season. Cason played in 10 games with the Lions in 2002, then had stints with the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams before returning to the Lions in 2006.

