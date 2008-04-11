Lions sign kicker Ernster, re-sign cornerback Wilson

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have re-signed restricted free agent CB Stanley Wilson and signed free agent P/K Paul Ernster to one-year deals. Additional contract terms were not disclosed. In other roster moves, the team also waived S Patrick Body.
Wilson (5-11, 189) was drafted by the Lions in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Stanford. Through three seasons he has played in 32 games (nine starts) and began the 2007 season as Detroit's starting right cornerback. Wilson finished the season on the reserve/injured list due to a knee injury. He has 85 career tackles (68 solo), nine pass defenses, a forced fumble and 17 special teams tackles.
Ernster (6-0, 212) joins the Lions as he enters his third NFL season. He was originally selected by Denver in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Arizona. He opened his rookie season on the Broncos' active roster but was delegated to the practice squad and eventually placed on the practice squad reserve/injured list. In 2006, Ernster completed his first full season and handled Denver's kickoff and punting duties. He ranked third in the NFL with 19 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaged 41.7 yards per punt. Ernster split time with both the Broncos and the Browns in 2007, playing in one game for each.
Body (6-2, 198) joined the Lions practice squad October 23, 2007 and was added to the active roster December 15. He had spent the 2007 preseason with Minnesota and was released September 1. Body originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005 where he played in six regular season games and a postseason game.