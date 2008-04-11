Lions sign kicker Ernster, re-sign cornerback Wilson

Ernster (6-0, 212) joins the Lions as he enters his third NFL season. He was originally selected by Denver in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Northern Arizona. He opened his rookie season on the Broncos' active roster but was delegated to the practice squad and eventually placed on the practice squad reserve/injured list. In 2006, Ernster completed his first full season and handled Denver's kickoff and punting duties. He ranked third in the NFL with 19 touchbacks on kickoffs and averaged 41.7 yards per punt. Ernster split time with both the Broncos and the Browns in 2007, playing in one game for each.